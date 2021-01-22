Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $192.77 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $192.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

