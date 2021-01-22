Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.35. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

