Mandom Corporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
