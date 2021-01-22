Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

