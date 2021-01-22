Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

