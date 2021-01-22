Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

