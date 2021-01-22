Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

