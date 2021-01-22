Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 75.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Dover stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.