Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 2,543 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 145,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

