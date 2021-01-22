Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 2,678 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 649,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after buying an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 461,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

