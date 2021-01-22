Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $59.41 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

