Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.25 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

