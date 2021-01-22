Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.73 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

