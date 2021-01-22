Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $647,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

