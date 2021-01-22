Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Kroger by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 103.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

