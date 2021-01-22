Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,916 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

