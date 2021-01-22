Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,916 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.
Apple Hospitality REIT Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
