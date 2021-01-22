Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

