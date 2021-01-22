Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Agree Realty worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

