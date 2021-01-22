Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $77.15 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 207,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

