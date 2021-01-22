Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

