Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

