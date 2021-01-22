Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233,271 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

