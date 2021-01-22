Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,078 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

