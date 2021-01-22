Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 324 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $391.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

