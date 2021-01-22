Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 186,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.