Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,140 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

