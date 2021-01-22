Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

