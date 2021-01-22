Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 12,655 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.