Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 15,609 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.