Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,004,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $214.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

