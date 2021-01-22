Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 198,187 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,187 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 681,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after buying an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

