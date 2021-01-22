Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,443 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Getty Realty worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

