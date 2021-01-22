MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 47.7% Higher This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00124231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00276584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039433 BTC.

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

