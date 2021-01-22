Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.28 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

