Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 1,785,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

