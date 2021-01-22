Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $8.70. Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 75,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £9.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94.

About Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.