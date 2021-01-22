MAP Protocol (MAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,078.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $28,078.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039116 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

