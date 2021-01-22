Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. 904,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market cap of C$617.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders have sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock worth $444,134 over the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

