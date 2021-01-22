Marc S. Pritchard Sells 95,163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $130.54. 323,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

