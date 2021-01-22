MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.70-3.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.70-$3.90 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HZO opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

