MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 684.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of MarineMax worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

