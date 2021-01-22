Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.