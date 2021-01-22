MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.