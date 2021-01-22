Marscoin (MARS) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 52.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Marscoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $873.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

