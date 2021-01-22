Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

