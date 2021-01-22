Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,195. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $319.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

