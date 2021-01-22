Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.
NYSE MLM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,195. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $319.01.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
