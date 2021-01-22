Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 7,500 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 904,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,490. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 47.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.