Master Contract Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,548.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $792,267.75 and $119,548.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 205.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.71 or 0.03746153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

