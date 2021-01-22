Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.70. 115,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.