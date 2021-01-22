Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,954 shares of company stock valued at $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

